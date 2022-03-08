Man sentenced after using COVID relief loan to buy $57,000 Pokémon card

Competitor Jeffrey Chang from Washington state, reviews his hand, as he competes for a last chance qualifier spot in the Pokémon trading card game for the 2014 Pokémon World Championships in Washington, Friday, Aug. 15, 2014. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

DUBLIN, Georgia (ValleyCentral) — A Georgia man was sentenced to prison after lying to obtain a COVID-19 relief loan, then using the money to buy a Pokémon card.

Vinath Oudomsine, 31, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

According to the release, Oudomsine applied to the Small Business Administration (SBA) for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for a business he claimed had 10 employees and a revenue of $235,000.

As a result, the SBA deposited $85,000 into his account on Aug. 2020. The release stated that Oudomsine then used $57,787 of the funds to purchase a Charizard Pokémon trading chard.

“Congress appropriated funding to assist small businesses struggling through the challenges of a global pandemic, said U.S. Attorney David H. Estes in the release. “Like moths to the flame, fraudsters like Oudomsine took advantage of these programs to line their own pockets – and with our law enforcement partners, we are holding him and others accountable for their greed.”

Oudomsine forfeited the card as part of the prosecution, according to the release.