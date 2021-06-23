Man killed after California water tank explodes and flies 70 feet

LEMOORE, California (NBC News/KXAN) — A man was welding on a 1.5 million-gallon water tank when it exploded, killing the man and injuring another person Monday in Lemoore, California.

Dramatic video from a nearby surveillance camera shows the moment when the explosion and rush of water ripped the tank from its base, launching it about 70 feet in the air. Dion James, 41, died at the scene, and City of Lemoore employee Jeramy Climer was injured in the blast.

Due to the loss of water, the city issued a state of emergency encouraging people to conserve water.