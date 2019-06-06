Man fights to get his father a Medal of Honor for his heroism in WWII
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — If you open any history book about D-Day, you're likely to read about Harrison Summers.
The West Virginia paratrooper parachuted behind enemy lines 75 years ago today and became a legendary hero. Summers led a team of 15 soldiers on an assault on a German barracks — against 100 or more German soldiers.
The odds were so overwhelming that only two of his team followed summers into the building. Summers killed dozens of the enemy and took the barracks.
He was nominated twice for the Medal of Honor but was passed over.
Now, his only son, Richard, carries on a battle to see his father finally recognized with the nation’s highest award for heroism.
“You pick up most any history book on D-Day and find Harrison Summers,” said Richard.
Those history books say Summers' commander ordered his team to attack a group of German barracks, holding 100 or more German soldiers.
Only two soldiers on his team would fight alongside him — and they were soon killed.
“It is hard to believe that one man could do all of that.”
Summers died in 1983 and that's when Richard started his own fight to have his father awarded the medal of honor posthumously.
Richard says he shouldn't have to fight for his dad's legacy, all you have to do is open a history book.
Richard continued: “And says our author, 'Not everyone is a Harrison Summers; were it so, the nation would have less worry about its defenses.” That pretty much sums it up.”
