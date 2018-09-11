Man discovers ‘glowing’ rocks in Michigan

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN) Erik Rintamaki has been a self-proclaimed “rock hound” his whole life.

Last year, he decided to hit the beach near his Michigan home at night with a UV light and came home with what he calls “Yooperlites,” rocks that have an orange glow under certain UV lights.

“I actually sold a few to at Michigan Tech University, and they sent them out for testing and they contacted me through emails and told me I probably had something new that had never been found in Michigan before, and I ended up being published in the Mineral News in 2018 for that discovery,” Rintamaki said.

Yooperlite is the name Erik came up with, but geologists said they are Syenite rocks that are rich in fluorescent Sodalite.