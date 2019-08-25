Man becomes first to stand-up paddle board across Pacific Ocean

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC News) — An athlete from Spain made a record-breaking two month journey to Hawaii, after arriving to the islands by paddle board.

42-year-old Antonio De La Rosa began his journey on June 9 as he paddled away from San Francisco.

On Saturday, he docked his 24-foot-vessel, a combination between a paddle board and a small boat, into the Waikiki Yacht Club in Hawaii.

This makes him the first person to cross the Pacific Ocean as a stand-up paddle boarder.

The athlete covered 2500 miles of open ocean by himself using wind currents, and his muscles to get him to the islands.

De La Rosa says he has done many extreme adventures before and once rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.