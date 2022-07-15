(KXAN) — A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after police said his blood alcohol content was more than six times the legal limit.

According to a Thursday social media post by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, police in Blaine, Minnesota found the 30-year-old man had a blood alcohol content of .525%.

The legal limit in Minnesota and Texas is .08%.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a level above .40% puts you at risk of coma and death.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said the man was arrested on a DWI charge.

Blaine is a northern suburb of Minneapolis.