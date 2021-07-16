Man accused of trying to kill someone with train in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for attempted murder after parking his vehicle on train tracks with a passenger inside Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina police.

Spartanburg Police Dept. officers arrested Johnny Beheler for attempted murder Wednesday morning.

At about 11:14 p.m., Beheler drove over one set of train tracks, went to the second set of train tracks and stopped, according to the police report. The victim tried to exit the vehicle but there was no inside door handle.

The victim told police that Beheler threatened to kill her while they were in the car.

With the train bearing down on them, Beheler accelerated at the last second – the train slammed into the back of the vehicle but Beheler and his passenger escaped injury, investigators say.

Beheler is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was denied bond during a hearing Wednesday evening, due to what the judge called previous criminal charges and the severity of the allegations.

Beheler spoke up during that hearing.

“I wasn’t trying to harm anyone, we weren’t arguing. My car kind of has trouble,” Johnny Beheler told a Spartanburg County courtroom.

He added that he had just met the woman that day.