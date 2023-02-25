(KTLA) – Cineworld, the bankrupt owner of Regal Cinemas, said Friday that shareholders may lose all their money regardless of any recovery plan for the company.

The theater chain had announced plans to file for bankruptcy in September 2022, on the heels of what the company said was a massive decline in the domestic box office during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s net debt at the time, excluding lease liabilities, was $4.84 billion, Variety reported.

Cineworld now says it has been in talks with “key stakeholders” — i.e., people it owes money to — to come up with a reorganization plan as a pathway to exiting bankruptcy.

Cineworld, the world’s second-largest movie theater chain after AMC, also said it had received offers from investors to buy some or all of its assets, but nothing that would trickle back to shareholders.

“Based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests,” Cineworld said.

Cineworld’s troubles may be a sign of things to come within the theater industry, which has scrambled to figure out a sustainable business model amid rising popularity for streaming services and home entertainment.

Last month, Cineworld revealed in bankruptcy filings that 39 Regal theaters across the country would be closing for good in 2023.

The theaters planning to close are:

Alaska

Tikahtnu Stadium 16 IMAX & RPX, in Anchorage

California

Berkeley 7, in Berkeley

Metro Point, in Costa Mesa

Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 & IMAX, in El Cajon

Escondido Stadium 16 & IMAX, in Escondido

Hemet Cinema 12, in Hemet

Sherman Oaks Galleria 16, in Los Angeles

Yorba Linda & IMAX, in Yorba Linda

Colorado

SouthGlenn Stadium 14, in Centennial

Meadows Stadium 12, in Littleton

Florida

Shadowood 16, in Boca Raton

South Beach Stadium 18 & IMAX, in Miami

Hawaii

Keauhou Stadium, in Kailua Kona

Illinois

Bolingbrook Stadium 12, in Bolingbrook

Round Lake Beach Stadium 18, in Round Lake Beach

Maine

Brunswick 10, in Brunswick

Maryland

Bowie Stadium 14, in Bowie

Rockville Center Stadium 13, in Rockville

Massachusetts

Fenway Stadium 13 & RPX, in Boston

Nebraska

Omaha Stadium 16, in Omaha

Nevada

Village Square Stadium 18, in Las Vegas

New Hampshire

Concord 10, in Concord

New Jersey

Hamilton Commons Stadium 14, in Mays Landing

Pohatcong Stadium 12, in Phillipsburg

New Mexico

Santa Fe Stadium 14, in Santa Fe

New York

Elmwood Center 16, in Buffalo

Ithaca Mall Stadium 14, in Ithaca

Cortlandt Town Center, in Michigan Lake

Union Square Stadium 14, in New York

Greece Ridge Stadium 12, in Rochester

Transit Center Stadium 18 & IMAX, in Williamsville

North Carolina

Beaver Creek Stadium 12, in Apex

Ohio

Montrose Movies Stadium 12, in Akron

Pennsylvania

Barn Plaza Stadium 14, in Doylestown

Oaks Stadium 24, in Oaks



Virginia

Stonefield Stadium 14 & IMAX, in Charlottesville

Greenbrier Stadium 13, in Chesapeake

Washington

Meridian 16, in Seattle



Washington, D.C.

Gallery Place Stadium 14

Cineworld, meanwhile, says it hopes to keep most of its global theater locations in operation.

Cineworld’s larger rival, AMC Theaters, so far has weathered the storm. But amid ongoing economic uncertainty and growing acceptance of home viewing, the industry will have to find a new batch of secret sauce to make average $10 ticket prices palatable for moviegoers.

Vivian Chow and Darcie Loreno of Nexstar’s KTLA contributed to this report.