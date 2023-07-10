Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Madonna has confirmed she will reschedule her North American tour, including two concerts in Austin, after contracting a bacterial infection that forced a stay in the ICU.

The popstar tweeted Monday that “the current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”

The news comes a couple of weeks after Madonna’s manager said she was suffering from a “serious bacterial infection.” The ‘Material Girl’ singer had to stay in an intensive care unit for several days after developing the infection on June 24.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” Madonna tweeted Monday. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

The ‘Celebration’ tour was initially supposed to kick off in Vancouver on July 15. Two concerts were scheduled at Austin’s Moody Center on Sept. 21 and 22.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger,” Madonna tweeted. “I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”