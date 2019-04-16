Madonna announces new album 'Madame X'
AUSTIN (KXAN/CNN) — Madonna has announced her first album in nearly four years, titled "Madame X."
The legendary pop star says the album is centered around a mysterious persona, a secret agent who is "changing identities" and "fighting for freedom."
She began sharing details and snippets of the upcoming album on April 1 in a series of fragmented Instagram posts, and also revealed that her new single "Medellin," featuring Colombian singer Maluma, will come out on Wednesday.
There is not yet a release date for the album, which will be the singer's 14th since her debut in 1983. With an estimated net worth between $590 and $800 million, she is the wealthiest woman in the music industry and has sold over 300 million records worldwide. The Guinness Book of World Records lists her as the best-selling female recording artist of all-time.
More National News Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hearing to focus on preventing more Missouri River flooding
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - This spring's massive flooding along the Missouri River unearthed bitter criticism of the federal agency that manages the river while devastating communities and causing more than $3 billion in damage.
The flooding and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' actions will be the focus of a U.S. Senate hearing in western Iowa on Wednesday and critics will demand the agency make flood control its top priority. But Congress would have to act to change the Corps' priorities.
"The current river management policy needs fixing, and recent flooding makes that more urgent than ever," said Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Southern California town votes to keep flag on police cars
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) - The flag will continue to wave on police cars in a small Southern California coastal community, the City Council decided Tuesday night.
The Laguna Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to retain a new logo for its 11 police vehicles that uses stars and stripes running through the word "police" on the doors.
Some in the small, artsy coastal community thought the flashy red, white and blue decal was too aggressive and flashy while others were surprised that anyone would object to the American flag.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
California school district eyes name tied to Confederacy
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) - The Dixie School District board voted Tuesday night to change the name of the 150-year-old district after critics linked it to the Confederacy and slavery.
Trustees voted 3-1, with one abstention, to change both the name of the San Francisco Bay Area district and the name of its elementary school by Aug. 22, when classes resume.
However, the board didn't choose a new name. A committee made up of parents, other community members and district staff will be set up to solicit and evaluate suggestions from the public.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats