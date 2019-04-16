Madonna announces new album 'Madame X'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN (KXAN/CNN) — Madonna has announced her first album in nearly four years, titled "Madame X."

The legendary pop star says the album is centered around a mysterious persona, a secret agent who is "changing identities" and "fighting for freedom."

She began sharing details and snippets of the upcoming album on April 1 in a series of fragmented Instagram posts, and also revealed that her new single "Medellin," featuring Colombian singer Maluma, will come out on Wednesday.

There is not yet a release date for the album, which will be the singer's 14th since her debut in 1983. With an estimated net worth between $590 and $800 million, she is the wealthiest woman in the music industry and has sold over 300 million records worldwide. The Guinness Book of World Records lists her as the best-selling female recording artist of all-time.