AUSTIN (KXAN) — The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, on Thursday unveiled the first-ever national hotline aimed at stopping Latino voter intimidation.

LULAC’s president Domingo Garcia unveiled it during a press conference on Thursday morning. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness about reporting polling station violations intended to suppress the Latino vote during the 2022 midterm elections.

The hotline can be reached at 1-833-MY LULAC. The hotline can be used if there is an incident of intimidation and suppression. Even if it’s accidental, LULAC wants to know about it so they can better understand how to protect people’s rights. For emergencies, call 911.

It’s in response to reports LULAC has been receiving from across the country about voter intimidation that threatens the Latino election turnout, according to a press release about the hotline.