Loughlin, Giannulli are latest parents to plead not guilty in college scam
BOSTON (AP) — Actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and other prominent parents are pleading not guilty in the college admissions bribery scam.
Loughlin and Giannulli said in court documents filed Monday they are waiving their right to appear in court for an arraignment and plead not guilty.
The couple and more than a dozen other parents were indicted last week on charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy.
Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither is a rower.
They haven't publicly addressed the allegations against them.
Several other indicted parents have also entered not guilty pleas.
Fellow actress Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents have agreed to plead guilty.
'Mary Tyler Moore Show' actress Georgia Engel dies at 70
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Georgia Engel, who played the charmingly innocent, small-voiced Georgette on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and amassed a string of other TV and stage credits, has died. She was 70.
Engel died Friday in Princeton, New Jersey, said her friend and executor, John Quilty. The cause of death was unknown because she was a Christian Scientist and didn't see doctors, Quilty said Monday.
"I know the world will be sad and sorry. She touched so many people," said her agent, Jacqueline Stander.Read the Full Article
HBO looks beyond 'Game of Thrones,' maybe back to a prequel
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the last drop — or gallon — of blood is shed and an exultant victor has ascended to the Iron Throne, viewers may be split over how HBO's fantasy saga ended but they'll be joined in deprivation.
"What do you do without 'Game of Thrones?'" will be the lament heard after the May 19 finale, said media industry analyst Larry Gerbrandt. The question is even more critical to the pay-cable channel, which soared on dragon's wings with its hugely popular, eight-season adaptation of George R.R. Martin's novels.
Keeping subscribers on board means more than another hit, even one as globally dazzling as "Game of Thrones" proved to be. But it's where HBO can start to protect its brand and position, observers say, an effort both demanded and compounded by an increasingly congested small-screen landscape and the expectations of the channel's corporate owner since 2016, AT&T.Read the Full Article
Notre Dame's age, design fueled fire and foiled firefighters
NEW YORK (AP) - Is there anything firefighters could have done to control the blaze that tore through Paris' historic Notre Dame Cathedral sooner?
Experts say the combination of a structure that's more than 850 years old, built with heavy timber construction and soaring open spaces, and lacking sophisticated fire-protection systems led to the quick rise of flames Monday, which jeopardized the entire cathedral before firefighters brought the blaze under control.
"Very often when you're confronted with something like this, there's not much you can do," said Glenn Corbett, a professor of fire science at John Jay College.Read the Full Article
