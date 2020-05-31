Los Angeles, Atlanta impose Saturday curfew following violent protests

A police officer stands guard while a police vehicle burns during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

(KXAN) — Leaders in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Philadelphia have imposed curfews for Saturday night after violent protests broke out in each city over the last 24 hours.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the curfew for Georgia’s largest city will begin at 9 p.m. ET to sunrise Sunday.

Protests have exploded across the country following the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.

The Associated Press reported a crowd gathered in Atlanta on Saturday to protest his death and some people started throwing objects at officers guarding the Georgia governor’s mansion.

Gov. Brian Kemp was not inside the home Saturday evening.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti imposed a downtown curfew from 8 p.m. local time until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations, according to the AP.

Philadelphia’s curfew started at 8 p.m. ET through 6 a.m. Sunday. NBC Philadelphia reported there were several police cars lit on fire and looting in a local shopping district during demonstrations.