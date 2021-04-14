Look up: Lyrid meteor shower gets underway mid-April

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — The annual Lyrid meteor shower is getting underway.

It breaks the meteor shower that happens from January through mid-April. This year, the Lyrids look to peak in the predawn hours of April 22.

The Lyrids typically produce only 10 to 15 meteors per hour at their peak. That’s not a lot, but they often have a nice tail streak to them.

Early morning is the best time to watch, but you might be able to catch some before bed. Clouds, of course, may inhibit the view as might too much moonlight. You’ll want to get away from as many lights as possible.

When you’re outside, lie flat on your back and look up. Give yourself time for your eyes to adjust.

Lyrid meteors seem to radiate from the constellation Lyra the Harp, near the star Vega. That is where they get their name.