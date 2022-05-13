CHICAGO (WGN) — This downtown Chicago condo comes with a purple, gold, pink and zebra-like stripes baked into the “wow” factor, and it’s for sale.

A recently listed 1,415-square-foot condo at 1516 N. State Parkway features a large living room, separate formal dining room, kitchen, two full bathrooms, two full bedrooms, and plenty of personality.

Pam Lynch, the listing realtor, describes the space – pictured in photos provided by @properties – as having wonderful hints of “Old Hollywood” and accents of the romantic Art Deco era.

Living Room 1

Living Room 2

Dining Room 1

Dining Room 2

2nd Bedroom 1

2nd Bedroom 2

Kitchen

Floor Plan

Purple and gold are the dominant colors throughout the main living space and second bathroom.

Hallway

Master Suite Entryway

Walk the gold runner, past the purple walls, and find yourself in the master suite where things transition to dark woods and black-and-white, zigzagging chevrons. Its ensuite bathroom pops with pink around its whirlpool tub, vanity table and marble countertops.

Master Bedroom 1

Master Bedroom 2

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom – vanity table

Master Bathroom – tub

The realtor understands if this palette does fit your feng shui and has included a few photoshopped examples of how the layout could look with a subtler style.

Living Room – current color vs. conceptualized colors

Kitchen – – current color vs. conceptualized colors

Dining Room – – current color vs. conceptualized colors

Master Bath – current color vs. conceptualized colors

Master Bedroom – current color vs. conceptualized colors

2nd Bedroom – current color vs. conceptualized colors

The condo is currently listed at $420,000, not including additional assessments and fees should the future buyer want a parking space or two.