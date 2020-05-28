Local police chiefs speak out against actions leading to George Floyd’s in-custody death

Protesters gather near the Minnesota Police 3rd Precinct during a gathering Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in response to the death the day before of George Floyd in police custody. Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander’s video showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local police chiefs denounced law enforcement actions that led to the death of George Floyd on Monday in Minneapolis.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, University of Texas Police Chief David Carter and Pflugerville Police Chief Jessica Robledo posted messages on their respective Twitter accounts condemning what the four Minneapolis police officers did that resulted in Floyd’s death.

Manley said Floyd’s death was “heart wrenching” and law enforcement “must be better than this or these senseless deaths will continue to occur.”

Chief Robledo agreed.

“We ALL should condemn this type of policing,” she tweeted. “There is no place for abuse in our profession.”

Chief Carter called the arrest “unlawful homicide.”

“Police leaders must confront the failures of our profession or we are doomed to repeat them and cast further doubt on our legitimacy,” Carter wrote.

The four officers were fired, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for officer Derek Chauvin to be criminally charged in Floyd’s death. Chauvin was the officer recorded pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was in handcuffs, and Chauvin didn’t move for at least eight minutes, despite Floyd’s repeated pleas that he couldn’t breathe.