MIAMI (AP) — Follow along for live updates on former President Donald Trump, who announced on social media that he’s been summoned to appear in court Tuesday afternoon in Miami. He said he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment.

___

What to know:

— Trump faces a string of inquiries in various states and venues as he campaigns for a return to the White House

— Trump’s case differs from those of other politicians known to have been in possession of classified documents

— Signs that Trump could face criminal charges began to pile up this month

— Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel probing Trump’s role in the retention of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election?

— In spite of legal woes and a crowded GOP field, Trump has remained Republicans’ frontrunner for 2024

___

GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES PENCE, HALEY CRITICIZE INDICTMENT

Campaigning as a presidential candidate in New Hampshire, former Vice President Mike Pence said he was “deeply troubled” to see Trump’s indictment because he believes it will further divide the nation.

“It’s important for all of us to remember that no one knows the facts in this case, and as Americans, it’s essential to remember that you’re innocent until proven guilty,” Pence said Friday.

He called on the attorney general to make the indictment public: “You need to stand up and explain to us why this was necessary before the sun sets today.”

Nikki Haley, one of Pence’s rivals for the GOP presidential nomination, said in a statement that Americans are exhausted by “prosecutorial overreach.”

“This is not how justice should be pursued in our country,” said Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina governor. “It’s time to move beyond the endless drama and distractions.”

— Holly Ramer and Meg Kinnard

___

WHITE HOUSE KEEPING QUIET ON TRUMP INDICTMENT

The White House is staying mum on the Trump indictment, emphasizing the independence of the Justice Department, as it seeks to combat criticism from Republicans that President Joe Biden’s administration is targeting his chief 2024 rival.

“We are just not going to comment on this case,” White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters Friday on Air Force One, “and I’d refer you to the DOJ, which runs its criminal investigations independently.”

She added: “This is a president who respects the rule of law and has said that since day one. That’s precisely why we’re not commenting here. He believes in respecting the independence of the DOJ and protecting the integrity of their processes.”

Dalton said Biden and his staff “found out just like everybody else last night” that Trump was indicted from news reports and that the White House had “no advanced knowledge that this was coming.”

Asked whether the White House was preparing for any unrest as a result of Trump’s indictment, Dalton said “we’re always prepared” but declined to share any specifics or whether any outreach had been made to state and local officials in Florida.

— Zeke Miller

___

TRUMP-APPOINTED JUDGE WHO SPARKED CRITICISM INITIALLY GETS INDICTMENT CASE

The federal case against Trump has been initially assigned to a judge he appointed who faced criticism over her decision to grant the former president’s request for an independent arbiter to review documents obtained during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

A person familiar with the matter says the case has been assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020 and sits in Fort Pierce.

The move seems a rare bit of good news for Trump, at least given rulings last year that Cannon issued in his favor and in opposition to the Justice Department.

Cannon’s profile was thrust into the spotlight when she issued what many legal experts saw as an extraordinary decision to approve a so-called special master to review the documents seized by the FBI.

Some experts said the judge gave undue deference to the former president and put a hold on some Justice Department investigative work unnecessarily.

As part of that case, Cannon temporarily barred federal agents and prosecutors from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during the search.

Her order was ultimately thrown out by a federal appeals court, which found she overstepped. The federal appeals court ended the independent review of documents.

— Eric Tucker

___

SOME GOP VOTERS SAY INDICTMENT UNLIKELY TO HURT TRUMP’S PRESIDENTIAL BID

Some Republican voters who will get the chance to support Trump in next year’s GOP presidential primary are shrugging off the potential impact of the former president’s indictment — even as it continues to send shockwaves through the rest of the political world.

“Voters seem not to care about the indictment and will support him regardless,” said Valerie McDonnell, a New Hampshire state representative from Salem who was waiting to see Mike Pence make a campaign stop Friday in Derry, New Hampshire.

“From speaking to my constituents, they seem not to care about that,” she added.

Echoing that sentiment was Ken Hepworth, an independent voter from Derry who also was waiting to see Pence.

“I always think of the statement he made a few years back that, if he had killed somebody in the middle of Times Square, he wouldn’t lose any supporters,” Hepworth said. “I think he could be in jail and people would still vote for him, I don’t think that makes a difference.”

— Holly Ramer

___

ROMNEY SAYS TRUMP ‘BROUGHT THESE CHARGES UPON HIMSELF’

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a frequent Trump critic, said in a statement that “like all Americans, Mr. Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

At the same time, Romney said he believes the charges are serious. The Justice Department has exercised “due care” and given Trump the time and opportunity to avoid charges that would not have been given to others, he said.

“Mr. Trump brought these charges upon himself by not only taking classified documents, but by refusing to simply return them when given numerous opportunities to do so,” Romney said.

___

EXTRA SECURITY, MEDIA AT MIAMI COURTHOUSE

A few extra security guards and a dozen media tents were the only signs of anything out of the ordinary Friday outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse in Miami as the world awaited details of the criminal indictment against Trump.

Towering palm trees line the breezeway where criminal defendants normally walk on their way into the sleek, high-rise courthouse.

But it remains unclear whether the former president — if he arrives here to be charged — will run into the pack of a few dozen journalists stationed just beyond the outdoor walkway or be allowed to enter the secure building through a garage normally reserved for judges.

— Joshua Goodman

___

ALL QUIET AT DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HEADQUARTERS

Attorney General Merrick Garland is believed to have arrived at his office at Department of Justice headquarters in Washington — but avoided a crush of media waiting to see if there’s an indication when the indictment against Trump will be unsealed.

Garland arrived out of view of cameras and the Justice Department remained publicly silent Friday morning. The scene was similar throughout the night Thursday, even amid the political storm unleashed by news of the indictment.

— Lindsay Whitehurst

___

TRUMP’S LAWYER SAYS HE’LL SHOW UP IN COURT

Trump’s attorney says the former president will appear in court next week.

“He will appear in court on Tuesday, no doubt,” attorney James Trusty told NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning. “He’s not afraid of this thing. It’s a ridiculous criminalization of a noncriminal dispute, so he’ll be there.”

Trusty called the indictment an “overreach,” saying that something that wasn’t criminal for previous presidents has been “weaponized” by the Department of Justice.

And he says Trump is resilient.

“He was upset for the country, but in terms of him, he’s a fighter and he’s gonna come out swinging and he’ll be fine,” Trusty said.

Trusty told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the special counsel was “hell bent” on criminalizing something that lacks a criminal basis under the Presidential Records Act, putting “a stamp of reality on something that really is unreal.”

___

DEMOCRATS SAY INDICTMENT SHOWS TRUMP ISN’T ABOVE THE LAW

While Republicans accuse the federal government of political persecution, House Democrats say Trump’s indictment is an affirmation of America’s justice system.

“For four years, he acted like he was above the law. But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today, he has been,” tweeted Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in Trump’s first impeachment trial.

“Today’s federal grand jury indictment tells us that former President Donald Trump put our national security in grave danger as he pursued yet another lawless personal agenda by pilfering and hoarding government documents,” said a statement from Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who was House manager for Trump’s second impeachment and is the ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

He accused Republicans of “trying to divide the country and undercut our legal system.”

“He will have his day in court, in Miami and Manhattan and Atlanta too if it comes to it,” tweeted Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, also referencing a New York indictment in a hush money case and an investigation in Georgia. “But I am grateful to live in a nation where no man is above the law.”

___

DESANTIS SAYS HIS RIVAL IS VICTIM OF POLITICAL ‘WEAPONIZATION’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is condemning the indictment of Trump, his chief rival for the Republican presidential nomination, as a political hatchet job.

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” DeSantis tweeted.

“Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?” he adds.

DeSantis also promised to end what he called political bias and to “bring accountability” to the Department of Justice if elected.

Other high-ranking Republicans have used similar language in their responses to the indictment, which they are portraying as political persecution.

____

MCCARTHY SAYS INDICTMENT IS ‘UNCONSCIONABLE’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted that “it is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him.”

The Republican added, “I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice.”

McCarthy said the House GOP “will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, meanwhile, said the indictment was a “sham” and “the continuation of the endless political persecution of Donald Trump.”

“Let’s be clear about what’s happening: Joe Biden is weaponizing his Department of Justice against his own political rival,” Scalise tweeted.

___

FEDERAL AGENTS HEADED TO MIAMI

The Justice Department and Homeland Security are sending additional federal agents to Miami ahead of Trump’s expected court appearance in the coming days, a person familiar with the matter told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the sensitive security plans.

Trump said he is due in court Tuesday afternoon there.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington were quiet late Thursday, with few people in the hallways and no public sign of Attorney General Merrick Garland.

— Mike Balsamo

___

TRUMP ALLIES DENOUNCE INDICTMENT

Supporters of former President Donald Trump reacted with anger Thursday to the news of the federal indictment and criticized the Biden administration. The White House declined to comment and referred questions to the Department of Justice.

“The Biden Regime, which is realizing they can’t beat or cheat their way to another victory, has taken the unprecedented step to indict President Trump,” said Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC backing Trump’s bid for a return to the White House.

A White House official said it had no foreknowledge of the indictment and learned of it from news reports.

In an interview Thursday night on Fox News, Sen. Tim Scott said he felt the justice system’s “scales are weighted” based on politics.

“In America, every single person is presumed innocent, not guilty,” Scott said, decrying “the weaponization of the Department of Justice against the former president.”

Scott said he had not spoken to Trump and would “continue to pray for our nation and continue to pray that justice prevails.”

— Zeke Miller