‘Live P.D.’ canceled by A&E as police brutality, racial equality protests march on

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just one day after the cancellation of the long-running police reality show “COPS” by its network, A&E Network has announced it is also cancelling its police series, “Live P.D.” — a show that’s caused a stir not only nationally but locally, as well.

The move comes after weeks of national protests, rallies and calls for racial justice in law enforcement, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” the network said in a statement to KXAN. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

“Live P.D.” has been the cause of much concern and controversy in the Austin area due to the featuring of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Robert Chody.

Williamson County commissioners filed a lawsuit to stop Chody and “Live PD.” The court previously voted to terminate the contract with the TV show — and say he tried to re-contract with the show against the court’s decision.

Most recently, two Williamson Co. Commissioners called for Chody to resign following the in-custody death of Javier Ambler in 2019. Ambler died following a pursuit by Williamson County deputies after he failed to dim his headlights for oncoming traffic — a chases that was recorded for “Live P.D.” but never aired on television.

According to Hollywood industry news source Deadline, the decision was made both by A&E and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment.

“Live P.D.,” which aired on Friday and Saturday nights, had previously been renewed by the network for 160 episodes.