LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ida makes landfall as one of strongest storms in U.S. history, leaves path of ‘catastrophic’ damage

(KXAN) — Since making landfall as a Category 4 storm Sunday, Hurricane Ida is now a tropical storm as it continues its path over Louisiana and Mississippi. Once the sun rises on the Gulf Coast towns that were hit the hardest, people will have a chance to survey the “catastrophic” damage the storm left in its wake.

Ida’s landfall came exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina left its own trail of destruction through New Orleans and other cities along the Gulf Coast. Ida knocked out all power to New Orleans and the surrounding area Sunday night, and it could take days to get it turned back on.

Stay with KXAN, KXAN.com and if you don’t have it already, download our free KXAN Weather App for forecast updates as we gather new information over the coming days. Interests along the upper Texas coast should stay hurricane-aware just in case

There is at least one death associated with the storm, although the number is expected to rise once crews can assess damages. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that deputies responded to a home in Prairieville on a report of someone injured by a fallen tree. The person, who was not identified, was pronounced dead. Prairieville is a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s capital city.

To see all of our updates from Sunday on Hurricane Ida, visit the now-retired live blog. All further updates will appear below:

6 a.m.

Photos from Sunday night and early Monday morning after Ida ripped through Louisiana tell the story. Its 150 mph winds made it the fifth-strongest storm to ever make landfall in the U.S. mainland.