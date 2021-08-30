LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Ida makes landfall as one of strongest storms in U.S. history, leaves path of ‘catastrophic’ damage

(KXAN) — Since making landfall as a Category 4 storm Sunday, Hurricane Ida is now a tropical storm as it continues its path over Louisiana and Mississippi. Once the sun rises on the Gulf Coast towns that were hit the hardest, people will have a chance to survey the “catastrophic” damage the storm left in its wake.

Ida’s landfall came exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina left its own trail of destruction through New Orleans and other cities along the Gulf Coast. Ida knocked out all power to New Orleans and the surrounding area Sunday night, and it could take days to get it turned back on.

Interests along the upper Texas coast should stay hurricane-aware just in case

There is at least one death associated with the storm, although the number is expected to rise once crews can assess damages. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that deputies responded to a home in Prairieville on a report of someone injured by a fallen tree. The person, who was not identified, was pronounced dead. Prairieville is a suburb of Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s capital city.

To see all of our updates from Sunday on Hurricane Ida, visit the now-retired live blog. All further updates will appear below:

6 a.m.

Photos from Sunday night and early Monday morning after Ida ripped through Louisiana tell the story. Its 150 mph winds made it the fifth-strongest storm to ever make landfall in the U.S. mainland.

  • Utility vehicles sit on a lot as rain batters downtown New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 after Hurricane Ida made landfall. – “Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the NHC wrote in an advisory on Sunday. Ida struck the port, which is located 100 miles (160 kilometers) directly south of New Orleans, at 1655 GMT, packing maximum sustained winds estimated at 150 miles per hour. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Houma - Hurricane Ida damage
    Photo: Frank Martinez/KXAN
  • New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
  • Damage during Hurricane Ida 8-29-21
    Photos from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. (David Yeomans/KXAN)
  • Images of Hurricane Ida’s landfall have Jeremy DiBenedetto wondering if his building survived the storm. (Photo: Jeremy DiBenedetto)
  • News crews during Hurricane Ida
    News crews gather in a Houma, Louisiana parking garage during Hurricane Ida. (David Yeomans/KXAN)
  • Damage during Hurricane Ida 8-29-21
    Photos from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. (David Yeomans/KXAN)
  • KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans and photojournalist Frank Martinez are in Houma, Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida has made landfall (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

