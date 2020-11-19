LIST: Black Friday specials and deals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each year Black Friday deals have stretched farther beyond the actual day after Thanksgiving, and this year is no different as the typical crush of people in stores is discouraged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are some deals various retailers are already promoting both in store and online.

People may also want to consider shopping local this year and supporting businesses hit by the pandemic. Earlier this year, the Downtown Austin Alliance noted businesses were concerned about their futures. About 35,000 people used to walk down Congress Avenue each day before the pandemic, but the organization said that number was down to 5,000 on July 4.

Walmart

All Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. The company said it will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores and will promote physical distancing.

Top deals:

AirPods Pro at $169 (was $249): This is the lowest price ever seen for the Apple AirPods Pro. The AirPods will be available online only starting at 6 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Samsung 65" Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 (was $528): This is the first 65″ Samsung 4K TV for under $500. A bigger TV, a Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV, will be the same price at $478. Both TVs will be available online only starting at 6 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $119 (was $179): This is an all-time low price for the Apple Watch Series 3. The watch will be available online only starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (special buy): Those who purchase the Switch at the regular price ($299) will receive Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($59.99 value) for free. The Nintendo Switch will be available online only starting at 6 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece Cookware Set for $69 (was $129.99): The set comes in three colors: turquoise, red and gray. The cookware set will be available online only starting at 6 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Other deals:

Hotel Style 1200 Thread Count Sheet Set for $25 (special buy)

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset for $299

onn. Medium Party Speaker for $50 (was $79, $29 savings)

Razor Electric Scooter for $69 (was $98, $29 savings)

Select Video Games for $15-$30 (special buy)

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum for $329 (was $399, $70 savings)

Xbox Series X Console for $499

Amazon

The Seattle-based online retailer has been hinting at a full week of discounts for a while and on Monday leaked a list of potential gifts. The sale starts Friday, Nov. 20 and runs through the traditional Black Friday a week later. Not all deals will be released at once. Amazon plans to stagger offers as they have in the past to keep you coming back.

The extensive list of products that will be available are online at amazon.com/blackfriday. Amazon has built out a gift guide that helps navigate products by price range or category.

What to know about the top deals:

As with previous discount days, Amazon is headlining the deals with some of the company’s own personal electronics. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 combination with Echo Show 5 is currently selling for $275 but slated to drop to $149. Prices are sinking as much as $80 on other Ring products and $70 on Fire HD tablets.

Amazon is also shaving 20% to 40% off of many Amazon Basics products, ranging from pet treats to apparel and mattresses. Name brand fashion and beauty products are going on sale as well, deals include 50% off major watch brands including Citizen, Bulova and Anne Kline watches and luggage makers Samsonite and American Tourister.

The company has promised several deals on games and toys but isn’t listing what the specific discounts will be on fan favorites like LEGO, Marvel and Star Wars toys.

The list of household deals is extensive and includes many of the popular gift favorites from recent years, including instant pots, air fryers, and iRobot vacuums.

The list of outdoor gear covers many brands, not just single products, but everything from chainsaws and snow removal equipment to bikes and ping pong tables are due for a discount.

Name brand electronics are among the top draws for online shoppers, and while some specific discounts are listed for noise-canceling headphones (33% off), cameras (50%) and software (70%), the deals on televisions won’t fully be revealed until the sales begin. There are also some small discounts coming on most major gaming systems.

Target

Target is rolling out a new series of deals each week of November with the circular available on its website.

BlackFriday.com shared a preview of the final week’s ad (Nov. 22-28) and said the retailer will match many Amazon deals from a Black Friday ad Monday. Since Target’s deals start two days later and feature multiple Amazon products, shoppers who miss out on something from Amazon might be able to find it at Target.

