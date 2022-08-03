(The Hill) – The final hospitalized victim from the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was discharged from a San Antonio hospital Friday.

Mayah Zamora, 10, was shown in a video posted by University Health San Antonio passing out roses to nurses and other staff members who were applauding her as she left the hospital.

Zamora was in critical condition when she was brought to University Health after the shooting and was upgraded to fair condition last month. Her family told NBC San Antonio at the time that it was a miracle she was alive.

The news from Texas comes after a gunman entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. The incident is under investigation for local law enforcement’s delay in responding to the attack.

The suspected shooter, Salvador Ramos, locked himself in adjoining classrooms before law enforcement eventually breached them and killed him. Following the incident, 911 recordings released showed that children were still alive and calling from the classrooms in which the shooter had locked himself.

Although 376 officers responded to the scene, a report released by a Texas House investigative committee said that the classrooms the shooter was in were not breached for more than an hour.

The report also showed that there was a lack of an effective incident commander to take charge at the scene that inhibited information flow.