Large, flightless bird attacks and kills its fallen owner
ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — A large, flightless bird native to Australia and New Guinea attacked and killed its owner when the man fell on his farm in Florida, authorities said Saturday.
The Alachua County Fire Rescue Department told the Gainesville Sun that a cassowary killed the man Friday on the property near Gainesville, likely using its long claws. The victim was apparently breeding the birds, state wildlife officials said.
"My understanding is that the gentleman was in the vicinity of the bird and at some point fell. When he fell, he was attacked," Deputy Chief Jeff Taylor told the newspaper. He said first responders got a call at 10 a.m. Friday and rushed the man to a hospital for trauma care but he died.
The county sheriff's office identified the victim as Marvin Hajos, 75, and said a death investigation has been opened.
"Initial information indicates that this was a tragic accident for Mr. Hajos," said Lt. Brett Rhodenizer, a sheriff's office spokesman, in an email to the paper. "The cassowary involved remains secured on private property at this time."
Cassowaries are similar to emus and stand up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weigh up to 130 pounds (60 kilograms), with black body feathers and distinctive, bright blue heads and necks.
The San Diego Zoo's website calls the cassowary the world's most dangerous bird with a four-inch (10-centimeter), dagger-like claw on each foot. "The cassowary can slice open any predator or potential threat with a single swift kick. Powerful legs help the cassowary run up to 31 miles per hour (50 kph) through the dense forest underbrush," the website says.
Cassowaries are eaten in parts of New Guinea. The birds are not raised for food in the U.S., but are sought after by collectors of exotic birds, according to authorities.
To obtain a mandatory permit, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission requires cassowary owners to have "substantial experience" and meet specific cage requirements, spokeswoman Karen Parker told the newspaper. She said the commission lists the cassowary as a type of wildlife that can "pose a danger to people."
Wildlife officials did not answer phone calls late Saturday from The Associated Press and it wasn't immediately known what would happen with the bird.
Mainstream retailers embrace CBD despite murky status
NEW YORK (AP) - Mainstream retailers are leaping into the world of products like skin creams and oils that tout such benefits as reducing anxiety and helping you sleep.
The key ingredient? CBD, or cannabidiol, a compound derived from hemp and marijuana that doesn't cause a high.
Retailers are taking advantage of the booming industry even as its legal status and health benefits remain murky. And the flood of products is only testing how federal regulators can police it.Read the Full Article
Trump using Tax Day visit to Minnesota to tout 2017 tax cuts
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - President Donald Trump will use Tax Day on Monday to visit Minnesota, an erstwhile Democratic stronghold he hopes to flip in 2020 after nearly winning it in 2016. Questions remain, however, about just how much he's politically benefiting from his signature legislative accomplishment.
Minnesota, which gave the country Democratic Vice Presidents Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale, hasn't given its 10 electoral votes to a Republican since Richard Nixon in 1972. Trump came within 1.5 percentage points of carrying the state in 2016 thanks to his strength among rural voters.
The state's Democrats saw a huge overall resurgence during the anti-Trump backlash of 2018, notably in traditionally Republican suburbs of Minneapolis and St. Paul. Giving the president hope is the memory that his popularity outside the Twin Cities area helped the GOP flip two Democratic U.S. House seats last year.Read the Full Article
Experts explode World War II-era bomb in German river
GERMANY (NBC) — Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, so experts could safely detonate a World War II-era bomb.
People stood on the riverbanks to watch as the bomb was set off underwater in the Main river. The loud explosion sent a plume of water into the air.
Some 600 people had to leave their homes in the old city of Frankfurt, so specialists could remove the bomb.They were evacuated to a shelter in the basement of city hall.Read the Full Article
