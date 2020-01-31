KXAN reporting featured in Trump impeachment arguments Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — A House Manager in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial referenced KXAN reporting during his argument in favor of allowing witnesses to testify.

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., referred to a KXAN story published Thursday after former National Security Adviser John Bolton spoke at a private event in Austin. Bolton voiced support for officials who testified in the House’s impeachment hearing, including former diplomatic and state department officials Fiona Hill, Tim Morrison, Alex Vindman, Bill Taylor, and Marie Yovanovitch.

Bolton also said members of the Trump Administration should feel they can testify without retribution.

“The idea that somehow testifying to what you think is true is destructive to the system of government we have — I think, is very nearly the reverse — the exact reverse of the truth,” Bolton said.

Crow cited that quote while calling for the Senate to allow witnesses, like Bolton, to testify. Bolton has said he would testify in the Senate’s trial if subpoenaed.

“The truth continues to come out, again, in an article today. More information — the truth will come out,” Crow said, holding a printed article from the New York Times, which cited KXAN’s reporting. “…the question here before this body is, ‘What do you want your place in history to be?’ Do you want your place in history to be ‘Let’s hear the truth,’ or that we don’t want to hear it.”

The Senate voted 51-49 Friday to not allow witnesses during the impeachment trial.