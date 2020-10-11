KXAN News and Border Report win National Edward R. Murrow Awards

Accolades presented to KXAN journalists for excellence, ethics and service to community

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Radio Television Digital News Association honored KXAN News and Border Report Saturday with National Edward R. Murrow Awards, one of the most prestigious honors in the news industry.

RTDNA presents the awards annually to the best journalists from television, radio and online news organizations.

The Murrow Awards recognize news stories that “uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” according to RTDNA.

The 2020 National Murrow Awards were presented Saturday in a virtual ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Multimedia award

KXAN’s investigative and digital teams won the “Multimedia” category in Large Market TV for the station’s body of work in 2019.

The Multimedia award recognizes Save Our Students, KXAN’s series of reports on unique solutions happening around Texas and across the country to help with students’ mental wellness and safety.

In addition, a KXAN investigation called “Bargaining the Badge” revealed how Texas law enforcement officers accused of a crime permanently surrendered their peace officer licenses as part of a deal to avoid prison.

In Mayberry Texas, KXAN revealed shortfalls in the way Texas handles missing person cases. During this investigation, state leaders vowed to revisit law enforcement reporting requirements to promote more public transparency when someone goes missing.

The award-winning body of work also includes a project exploring four decades of mass shootings in Texas, A History of Mass Violence. The project started after the August 2019 shootings inside an El Paso Walmart and in the cities of Midland and Odessa. KXAN asked state leaders about options to prevent future tragedies, including advanced training and suspicious activity reporting by citizens.

Another innovative project included in the national Multimedia award asked women in Texas to describe their experiences of medical complications in childbirth. KXAN compiled their video diaries for Mothers Erased. The reporting explained challenges tracking cases of maternal deaths and near-deaths statewide.

Podcast award

New to the Murrow competition this year is the “Podcast” category, and KXAN won the Large Market TV category with its inaugural season of Catalyst, an investigative podcast exposing societal problems that impact Texans. The first season explored missing persons in Texas.

Border Report recognized for ‘Excellence in Innovation’

RTDNA also awarded Border Report for “Excellence in Innovation.” KXAN journalists contribute to and help manage BorderReport.com, a Nexstar Media Group website that reports untold, local stories along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In the Fall of 2019, a team of Border Report journalists embarked on an innovative 10-day reporting tour of the U.S.-Mexico border, starting at the Pacific Coast and ending at the Gulf of Mexico.

The team traveled in a state-of-the-art vehicle equipped with IP satellite technology and multiple interior and exterior cameras, allowing audiences to see the journalists’ live reporting as they were in motion driving along the border.

In all, they produced 10 hours of livestreaming online and 140 television live shots for Nexstar stations in California, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

Nearly 2 million people watched the live reporting on Facebook. Stories from the border tour appeared on-air and online in Nexstar markets nationwide. The tour reports are featured in a permanent special section on BorderReport.com.