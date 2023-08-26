HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pup’kin spice and everything nice. Krispy Kreme offers Doggie Doughnuts in honor of National Dog Day.

The handmade pumpkin spice-flavored doggie biscuits are available now Aug. 26 through Aug. 31, or until supplies last, at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

According to a news release by Krispy Kreme, their Doggie Doughnuts are dog-friendly, safe for all ages/sizes and handmade by an Australian-based artisan baked pet treat company named Huds and Toke.

“Dogs add so much to our lives, so for National Dog Day we’ve upped our game for you to give them the awesome treat they deserve,” Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said. “We know you love our Pumpkin Spice and now it’s time for dogs to get in on the action, we’re pawsitive your dogs will love them.”

Pups can enjoy a variety of delicious treats in a six-count box with flavors that consist of Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl.