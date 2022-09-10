(The Hill) – King Charles III said that he was “deeply aware” of the inheritance and duties of becoming Britain’s sovereign in Saturday during a speech at St. James’s Palace.

The king was officially proclaimed the sovereign of Britain on Saturday by the Accession Council following the death of of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The council convenes following the death of a monarch to officially proclaim the successor to the throne.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me,” he said to his audience at St. James’s Palace in London.

The king continued: “In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world.”

Charles thanked the Accession Council, the nation and the world for the sympathy given to him and his siblings during their time of mourning following Elizabeth’s death. The queen was 96 at the time of her passing. She is the longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history, serving seven decades on the throne.

“My Mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” he said. “Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

The king added that his mother “gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service” to her children as well as the world at large.

“And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God,” he concluded.

Charles gave his first address to the nation as king on Friday, the day following the queen’s death, where he expressed his love and devotion to his mother. He also expressed his love for the Royal Family, including Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

“May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” Charles said of his mother in his Friday speech.