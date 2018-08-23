King Bio recalls its kids, infant products due to contamination

by: KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — King Bio issued a voluntary recall of its kids and infant products due to potential microbial contamination. 

The company says a small percentage of its products produced between Oct. 1, 2017 and April 2018 have tested positive for the contamination. The company says it’s issuing the nationwide recall out of an abundance of caution.

Using the contaminated product could potentially result in increased infections. However, King Bio has not received any reports of injury or illness to date. 

Consumers can return the product to the store they purchased it from.

The full list of recalled products and lot numbers can be found here.

