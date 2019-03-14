Keeping medications out of the hands of children

AUSTIN (NBC) — Every ten minutes a child in the United States is rushed to an emergency room after getting ahold of medication, according to a new report.

Safe Kids Worldwide looks at the number of kids who are poisoned, often by prescription medicines, like those used to treat high blood pressure and diabetes.

“Even medications that are over the counter, which many people carry in their purses or in their wallets or leave on a counter can be very dangerous for children,” warns Dr. Sadiqa Kendi.

While pill organizers can be convenient for adults, they’re generally easy for little fingers to pry open.

Experts recommend keeping purses, tote bags, pillboxes and anything containing any kind of medication up high, and keep the poison control number on speed dial: 1-800-222-1222.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2O3yvEe