Kavanaugh protesters run Ted and Heidi Cruz from DC restaurant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A viral video posted Monday shows Sen. Ted Cruz and his wife being interrupted by protesters at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., and later leaving.

“We believe survivors,” the group of at least 10 can be heard chanting in a video posted to Twitter by @SmashRacismDC. Members of the group questioned Cruz on how he would vote on Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court nominee accused of sexual misconduct.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting "We Believe Survivors!"







pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za— Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Cruz is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has been hearing his testimony all week and is set to hear from Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a high school party, on Thursday. This week another woman, Deborah Ramirez, said he exposed himself to her during a college party. Kavanaugh has denied both accusations.

In the videos, protesters approach Cruz and his wife, Heidi, as they sit down to dinner at an Italian restaurant Fiola. As the protesters chant “We believe survivors,” a woman questions Cruz about his vote, later saying he and Kavanaugh are “best friends.” As Ted and Heidi Cruz prepare to leave, the chanting grows louder until they walk out.