Kansas City man, grandmother charged in connection to death of 4-month-old child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (FOX 4/WDAF) — Prosecutors have charged a 40-year-old Kansas City man in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 4-month-old grandchild who suffered multiple skull fractures and other trauma-related injuries.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged Matthew Beck with second-degree murder.

In addition, the child’s grandmother, 38-year-old Carly George, faces a felony charge of hindering prosecution of a felony.

In a statement issued Thursday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said: “The death of this child is an awful tragedy and horrible crime. The heart wrenching nature may lead us to feel despair. I hope any despair prompts us to report and protect kids from abuse.”

She provided this link that provides COMBAT-funded assistance in the community.

According to court records filed over the weekend, Kansas City police officers responded on the morning of March 9 to the 5400 block of Harrison Street in Kansas City to a report of an infant not breathing.

Beck told police the child had been sick and at 3 a.m. the child was breathing. At 6 a.m., the child was bluish and not breathing.

Police noted injuries to the child not consistent with a natural death. At the hospital, it was determined the child had suffered life-threatening physical trauma, including a forehead contusion, multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed and chest trauma. 

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $500,000 for Beck and $100,000 cash for George.

The young mother of the child is planning her baby’s funeral. If you would like to help, you can donate to a fund set up for her by family.

