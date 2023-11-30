TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Kaitlin Armstrong gave notice of an appeal Thursday after she was sentenced to 90 years for the murder of pro cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Additionally, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced it filed a motion to dismiss the escape charge she committed in early October.

Armstrong was previously charged with escape causing bodily injury. She was arrested on Oct. 11 after her brief escape during a trip to a medical facility, Ascension Orthopedics in Austin, outline months of planning before evading two Travis County correctional officers on foot.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong on May 17, 2022, six days after she shot and killed Wilson at an east Austin apartment. Wilson was staying with a friend in town ahead of a nearby gravel race.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, it consulted with the family of Wilson and law enforcement before filing the motion.