'Judge Judy' ending her 25-year run as TV's top court show

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 05: Judge Judy Sheindlin attends the 2014 Heroes Of Hollywood Luncheon at Taglyan Cultural Complex on June 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — After 25 seasons Judge Judy Sheindlin is ending her first syndicated TV-series, Variety reports.

The final season of “Judge Judy” has not aired yet and will go through the 2020-21 TV season. Following its last episode CBS will continue to air “Judge Judy” reruns.

However, this isn’t the end for the TV magistrate. Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres she is planning to launch a new show, “Judy Justice.”

According to Variety, Sheindlin is one of the highest-paid TV stars making around $47 million per year for “Judge Judy.”

The Emmy Award-winning show “Judge Judy” debuted in 1996. The show averaged 10 million total viewers daily and was the highest-rated court program on air.

Sheindlin is set to formally make her announcement on “Ellen” on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

