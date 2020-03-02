‘Judge Judy’ ending her 25-year run as TV’s top court show

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 05: Judge Judy Sheindlin attends the 2014 Heroes Of Hollywood Luncheon at Taglyan Cultural Complex on June 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — After 25 seasons Judge Judy Sheindlin is ending her first syndicated TV-series, Variety reports.

The final season of “Judge Judy” has not aired yet and will go through the 2020-21 TV season. Following its last episode CBS will continue to air “Judge Judy” reruns.

However, this isn’t the end for the TV magistrate. Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres she is planning to launch a new show, “Judy Justice.”

According to Variety, Sheindlin is one of the highest-paid TV stars making around $47 million per year for “Judge Judy.”

The Emmy Award-winning show “Judge Judy” debuted in 1996. The show averaged 10 million total viewers daily and was the highest-rated court program on air.

Sheindlin is set to formally make her announcement on “Ellen” on Monday.