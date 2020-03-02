‘Judge Judy’ ending her 25-year run as TV’s top court show

(KXAN) — After 25 seasons Judge Judy Sheindlin is ending her first syndicated TV-series, Variety reports.
The final season of “Judge Judy” has not aired yet and will go through the 2020-21 TV season. Following its last episode CBS will continue to air “Judge Judy” reruns.
However, this isn’t the end for the TV magistrate. Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres she is planning to launch a new show, “Judy Justice.”
According to Variety, Sheindlin is one of the highest-paid TV stars making around $47 million per year for “Judge Judy.”
The Emmy Award-winning show “Judge Judy” debuted in 1996. The show averaged 10 million total viewers daily and was the highest-rated court program on air.
Sheindlin is set to formally make her announcement on “Ellen” on Monday.