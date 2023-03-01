MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was accused of threatening a mall security guard during a disturbance last summer at Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis, according to a newly obtained police report.

The previously unreported incident was first brought to light Wednesday by The Washington Post.

According to a Memphis Police Department incident report, officers responded to a simple assault call at the Cordova mall around noon on July 22, 2022.

An unnamed woman was involved in a disturbance inside the Finish Line store along with a group of people. She called her son to the mall, police said.

The woman and a group of 9-10 people, including Morant, were asked to leave the property by a security guard. That’s when an unknown person in the group allegedly pushed a guard in the head and the two took an “aggressive fighting stance.”

At that point Morant said, “Let me find out what time he get off,” the report stated. The guard filed a police report because he felt threatened by the alleged comment and physical contact.

The group left and no injuries were reported.

This is not the first time Morant has been implicated in a confrontation. Earlier this year, a 17-year-old filed a lawsuit against him, claiming he was punched by Morant while they were playing basketball at his home outside Memphis.

That allegedly happened just days after the Wolfchase incident.

Jan. 29, acquaintances of Morant are accused of aggressively confronting members of the Indiana Pacers team after a game, and pointing a laser at Pacers staff from an SUV. Morant was a passenger in the vehicle, a source told The Athletic.

One person was suspended from the FedExForum afterward.