‘It’s the end of an era’: Central Texans reflect on Alex Trebek’s impact as ‘Jeopardy!’ host

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — “I started watching in elementary school with my grandma,” says Austinite Tom Rosen. “She would pick me up on Tuesdays and we’d go back to her place she would make a snack and we’d flip on ‘Jeopardy!'”

For the next two decades or so — through moves across state lines and a new business venture in Austin, one constant in Rosen’s life has been Jeopardy!, along with its longtime host, Alex Trebek.

“As you watch it, you are participating in it. And, in that sort of active participation, Alex is also the host to you,” says Rosen, who started Rosen’s Bagel Company about three years ago.

“It’s a space that showed that at least there for that half hour, it was cool to be the person that knew too much about everything,” says Democratic State Representative Erin Zwiener.

Zwiener not only grew up watching the show with her mother and grandmother but also got to fulfill her dream of being on it in 2012.

“It’s an experience that really taught me a lot about myself and who I am under pressure. Quite frankly, it’s one of the reasons that I think I had the confidence to also do something like run for office,” she says.

Zwiener says her path to office wouldn’t have existed without her game show earnings– more than $50,000 over four episodes.

Eight years later, the news of Trebek’s death comes as she clinches a second term.

“It’s had a tremendous impact on American culture and I think that’s something he built. He wasn’t just the face of it, he was the architect of that show, as well,” Zwiener says.

The architect of a show that has become a ritual for so many, even through the pandemic.

“When there were no sports — another vessel that provides comfort and escapism, there was still new ‘Jeopardy!’ until late April, early May,” says Rosen, who also started listening to Trebek’s memoir on audio-book last week.

It’s a ritual that Rosen believes Trebek has built to outlast even himself.

“I do think it’s a show that, given Alex’s presence and his role and his influence and impact, will be able to live beyond him. And I think that just speaks to his power as an individual to be able to create an institution like ‘Jeopardy!'” Rosen says.

Trebek first told viewers about his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer during an episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ in March of 2019.

According to NBC, ‘Jeopardy!’ organizers say new, taped episodes hosted by Trebek will continue to air through Christmas Day. There are currently no plans for announcing a new host.