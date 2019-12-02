‘It was really God.’ Mother reflects after bullet hits Baby Shark toy near sleeping toddler

MADISON, Wisc. (KXAN) — A bullet missed a Wisconsin 3-year-old by inches and embedded into the child’s baby shark toy, NBC sister station WMTV reports.

The child’s mother, Tanice, who requested to only go by her first name, said she heard gunfire Sunday night and ran into Aziyah’s bedroom, scooped up the sleeping girl, and crawled into the bathroom with her.

“If the bullet would’ve came a couple more inches, it could’ve targeted her,” Tanice said.

Police are investigating after finding more than 40 shell casings near the home in Madison, Wisconsin, as well as damage to both homes and cars. They also discovered one bullet had hit a gutter and entered the second-floor room where Aziyah had been sleeping. They found the bullet in her stuffed animal, WMTV reported.

A bullet entered a Baby Shark toy near a sleeping child Dec. 1, 2019 (WMTV Photo)

“You see how big this hole is? Like — That’s a big hole,” Tanice said, showing the more than quarter-sized hole in the yellow toy.

Neither the child nor her mother was hurt. Madison Police told WMTV they believe opposing groups were shooting at each other. They have not yet identified any suspects.

“It was really God,” Tanice said. “He really had my baby wrapped.”