Is there finally more help in the fight against robocalls?

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 / 10:47 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 05, 2019 / 10:47 PM CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — New tools are coming to fight robocalls, but don't expect unwanted calls to disappear.

Political gridlock could derail bills aimed at beefing up enforcement and forcing phone companies to do more. The companies have been slow to act against such automated calls on their own. And even if companies do implement better technology, scammers and telemarketers will somehow get through in this never-ending arms race.

"We get things working really well. We're flagging all these calls as scams. And then the scammers find a new way," said Grant Castle, vice president of engineering at T-Mobile. "We have to adjust. It is a constant back-and-forth."

Still, there's hope that new efforts from the Federal Communications Commission and the industry should help you dodge many robocalls, even if they won't go away completely. In a scheduled vote Thursday with big implications, the FCC is clarifying that phone companies can block many unwanted calls without asking customers first.

Phone scams have cost victims millions of dollars. And they disrupt institutions, not just your dinner. A hospital in Florida, the Moffitt Cancer Center, received 6,600 calls over 90 days faked to look as though they were coming from inside the hospital, diverting 65 hours of staff time from patient care.

The aggravation isn't limited to scammers pretending to be from the IRS or Social Security. Call-blocker YouMail estimates that about a third of robocalls come from debt collectors and companies pitching cruises or insurance.

The robocall problem has exploded because cheap software makes it easy to make mass calls. Scammers don't care if you've added your number to the government's Do Not Call list.

Yet enforcement against illegal callers is negligible. Federal agencies have fined scammers hundreds of millions of dollars, but it's been difficult to collect. Many of the callers are overseas. It's hard to throw the fraudsters in jail.

As a result, robocalls from scammers and legitimate companies have risen to 5 billion per month in the U.S., according to YouMail. That works out to 14 calls per person.

It's nearly double the 2.7 billion robocalls in November 2017, when the government gave wireless companies such as Verizon and T-Mobile permission to block some problem calls that are certainly scams, like if they started with a 911 area code.

Wireless carriers are implementing a system to identify faked numbers and have rolled out call-blocking apps. But they haven't done much else, worried about their own legal liability for accidentally blocking calls that should go through.

Rules the FCC is expected to approve Thursday could make call-blocking widespread. But carriers still wouldn't have to make call-blocking the default, and they could charge for it, too — just as they now charge for some caller ID features and other extras.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai believes wireless carriers will have an incentive to step up and offer these services for free.

"These robocalls that are being placed on their own networks are a hassle and a cost for them to handle," Pai said in an interview.

He said he hopes that this measure helps consumers avoid all unwanted calls, not just illegal scams.

That worries businesses and institutions that make such calls. Royal Credit Union, a small Midwestern bank, says widespread call-blocking would make it harder for their fraud alerts and low-balance warnings to reach customers. Customers "expect us to reach them in certain situations," CEO Brandon Riechers said.

Another angle of attack is to get rid of "spoofed" numbers. That's when a scammer fakes the number on your phone to look like it's coming from the same area code you have, in an effort to get you to pick up.

The industry has been working on a system that will ensure that the number that comes up on people's phones is real. That's only beginning to roll out, and to work well, all the carriers have to implement it. There's no hard government deadline, but Pai has threatened regulatory action if it doesn't happen this year.

The Senate, with near-unanimous support, passed a bill in May that would give carriers an 18-month deadline, as well as give regulators more tools to go after scammers. But it's not clear how the bill will fare in the Democrat-controlled House, which has several anti-robocall proposals that go further.

New technology should help fight the problem, but the government must force carriers to implement it, said Dave Summitt, Moffitt's cybersecurity executive.

"We can't do it by ourselves," he said. "We need help."

He believes Congress needs to force carriers to stop spoofed numbers from showing up on phones. But he's also worried organizations like his would have to redo their telecom systems to get that technology to work.

Even when this system does launch, there are issues. T-Mobile has deployed the system for calls between its customers, but it doesn't work on iPhones yet. Old-fashioned copper landlines will be left out, too.

And determined scammers and telemarketers will likely find ways to get through, as they are good at wriggling through defenses. Think of how malware on personal computers is still a problem despite antivirus software. The government's Do Not Call registry has been around since 2003, but Americans still get billions of unwanted calls.

Automated callers could circumvent new safety measures by buying real numbers and using those to call you. They could hack into businesses and hijack the phone lines, then use those to call out, T-Mobile's Castle said. He said he has already seen that happen.

  First day of Travis ARB hearings for property tax protests

  More than 40 years later, formerly homeless to man to resume classes at UT

  City of Lakeway deciding what to do with 60 acres of land

  Bill awaiting Abbott's signature could derail Austin ISD's sex education plan

  Dog leads bystander to San Marcos apartment where man found shot and killed

  Man accused of hitting deputy with car has been arrested

  AISD's new sex ed curriculum could be in trouble before getting off the ground

  UT Professor: 'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think

  Travis ARB Chair calls for a "do-over" after a day of property tax protests

  Groups in gun debate make plea to Gov. Abbott on safe storage program

  A 'serious incident' involving child made Cedar Park's Buttercup Pool close
  'Summer Slide' may not be as much of a problem as schools think, according to one UT professor

  Homeowners hit by Harvey feeling forgotten as state preps for new hurricane season
  Longhorn Dam bridge project leaders seek public input at upcoming open house

  Crews break ground on new Austin fire and EMS station

  Parents teach new water lessons to kids to reduce child drownings

  Dollars and Sense: UT trying to solve hidden problem in healthcare

  Miscarriages linked to common dietary supplement

  Texas Congressman cites father who served on D-Day as inspiration for career

  Man found dead in San Marcos apartment with gunshot wounds

  SCENE VIDEO: Homicide investigation at San Marcos apartment complex

  AFD, ATCEMS break ground on first of 5 new stations to improve response

  No more stickers: City of Austin kicks off license plate pay to park pilot

  Austin considers citing property owners for plants that block sidewalks

  Dog euthanized at Austin Animal Center despite protests

  New medical center opening in Buda

  Texas taxpayers fear bailout for failing rural hospital

  Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

  Parents voice fear of unknown as AISD reviews potential school changes

  San Marcos shelter halts acceptance of cats after many die

  How will the most recent legislative session affect next campaign season?

  Several Texas cities are stopping red light camera enforcement

  Abbott signs bills combating human trafficking, eliminating rape kit backlog

  Gov. Abbott promises action after plumbers group demands special session

  Eanes ISD changes iPad security after 6-year-old views pornographic images

  Man with felony warrant escapes after being cuffed, put in back of Williamson County cruiser

  Local emergency doctor braces for wave of near-drownings with pool season

  Austin ISD holds public meetings in process to decide which schools to close, combine

  Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

  WATCH: Williamson Co. deputies searching for man who ran away during traffic stop

  As council moves toward Convention Center expansion, new petition seeks to put it to a vote

  $165 million secured for Austin State Hospital rebuild and renovations

  Austin City Council could discuss and repeal panhandling ordinance

  Texas summer on track to go drought-free, but ranchers keep back-up plan

  Neighbors complain their mail isn't making it to its destination from Austin post office

  After council moves toward Convention Center expansion, new petition seeks to put it to a vote

  Mixed-used development means more affordable housing in Travis County

  Gov. Abbott signs bill requiring mental health curriculum in public schools

  Texas plumbers' group calls for special session to prevent them from going unregulated
  AG Paxton sues for public records in San Antonio's decision to ban Chick-Fil-A from airport

  2 utility workers crushed while working on power pole in Marble Falls

  New program aims to help ACC students save time, money while earning Bachelor's degree

  Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico

  EXPLAINED: Prescribed Fires are Healthier Than Wildfires

  Extended interview with Congressman, Rep. Chip Roy, who delayed disaster aid bill

  Austin team wins 'Running of the Tubs'

  SCENE VIDEO: One man shot downtown near 6th Street

  Confederate monument in front of State Capitol vandalized with paint

  WATCH: 23 scooters go up in flames on truck's trailer in downtown Austin
