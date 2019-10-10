INTERVIEW: Dr. Phil previews his jailhouse interview with Rodney Reed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rodney Reed, a man set to be executed in November after being convicted of killing a woman in Bastrop in 1996, sat down with Dr. Phil McGraw for a jailhouse interview. KXAN’s Sally Hernandez spoke to Dr. Phil about the two-part “Dr. Phil” episode, the first of which airs at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Reed has maintained his innocence of the crime, and his attorneys have tried multiple times to appeal his case. On Oct. 4, they filed a motion requesting a withdrawal of his execution date, saying two new witnesses have come forward with information they say shows Reed did not kill Stacey Stites.

Dr. Phil told Sally Hernandez he agrees.

“I did sit down with Rodney,” Dr. Phil said. “I’ve spent a lot of years in my career in deception detection. I’ve looked this man in the eye. I asked him a lot of questions, and I believe he is being very truthful. He answered questions straight up.”

At the end of July, a Bastrop judge signed the order for Reed to be executed Nov. 20. Bastrop County Criminal District Attorney Bryan Goertz said at the time, “the state has petitioned the Court of Criminal Appeals to deny the most recent Reed motions because they are improper and without merit,” in response to an earlier filing to stop the execution date from being set.

KXAN has also sat down with Reed in the past for a jailhouse interview, as part of its “Murder In the Lost Pines: The Rodney Reed Case” investigation.

The first “Dr. Phil” episode focuses on the interview with Reed. During the second one airing Friday, Dr. Phil will speak to Reed’s attorney, a former New York Police Department detective and a criminologist about the case.