AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you have a Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account, you can use those funds for certain medical and dental expenses.

FSAs can also cover thousands of medical products and services.

But new IRS rules this year mean by Dec. 31, “if you don’t use it, you lose it.” Experts say consumers are losing out on a lot of unspent money.

“Billions of dollars are lost every single year by customers across the United States who either don’t know how to spend their FSA funds or forget that this is their opportunity to do it,” said Laurentia Romaniuk with Instacart.

According to HealthCare.gov, an FSA is an arrangement through your employer that lets you pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses with tax-free dollars, but some shoppers may run into obstacles.

“Some big box stores do accept FSA and HSA cards. Not all do, in fact, many don’t,” said Romaniuk.

As a trend expert for Instacart, Romaniuk found a growing demand from consumers wanting an easier option.

“This holiday season, we’re rolling out the ability for customers to pay with an FSA or HSA card, so that they can make sure they’re catching all of those last minute, lose it or use it funds from their FSA cards,” said Romaniuk.

The new feature allows all retailers who sell eligible items on the Instacart App to accept FSA/HSA payment cards even if they don’t accept them in-store.

“There’s a growing trend for customers to shop their FSA goods and really stay on top of it. People are really watching their wallets and wanting to make sure they’re making the most of the money that they’re setting aside, especially in our current economic climate.”