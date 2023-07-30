LA PORTE, Ind. (WXIN) – A 36-year-old woman from La Porte, Indiana, has been found guilty of murdering her husband, chopping his body with an axe, and then asking her children to help dispose of the body.

On Thursday, a jury found Thessalonica Allen guilty of eight counts including murder, abuse of a corpse, neglect of a dependent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Allen was originally arrested after allegedly shooting and killing her husband Randy Allen in July 2021.

According to court documents, Randy Allen had been helping the two teenage children with homework on July 27, 2021, when he noticed a website he believed their mother had visited. Randy Allen confronted his wife about the site, leading to an argument. The children told investigators they then heard a loud bang come from the bedroom.

According to his autopsy report, the bullet entered Randy Allen’s arm and penetrated the right side of his body. The bullet is believed to have struck his spinal cord, leaving him unable to move and causing him to bleed out.

The teenagers later told police that their mother instructed them to ignore Randy Allen as he laid on the floor and asked for them to call 911. After he died, Thessalonica Allen reportedly stuffed her husband’s body in her daughter’s closet.

Thessalonica Allen reportedly used an axe to cut off Randy Allen’s legs the following day after failing to cram his body into a plastic tote. She was also accused of recruiting her children to help move the body and put body parts into bags.

The police were eventually notified about the murder after Thessalonica Allen called her ex-partner, whom she shared a child with, to come over to the home. It was the ex who notified the police.

Police reported finding a handwritten note in the apartment during a later search that revealed a list of tasks related to the disposal of a body.

Thessalonica Allen’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29. She faces between 45 and 60 years in prison.