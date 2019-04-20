Illinois officer pulls over teen, ends up driving him to job interview Illinois officer brings teen to job interview prev next

ILLINOIS (KXAN) — An Illinois police officer pulled over a teenager for an expired tag earlier this week, but instead of writing him a ticket, he took the teen to a job interview with FedEx.

The teen, Kshawn Ballwin, also didn't have a driver's license. He told the officer he knew he wasn't supposed to drive, but he felt that the job opportunity was more important than anything else.

So the officer escorted him back home and then drove Ballwin to the interview himself.

"You're just in a community. You get to see what goes on out here, so you know you have a good understanding. And you know my background, I can relate to him," said Officer Roger Gemoules.

Ballwin now has a job and the officer says he feels like he is better connected to his community.

