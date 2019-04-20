Illinois officer pulls over teen, ends up driving him to job interview
ILLINOIS (KXAN) — An Illinois police officer pulled over a teenager for an expired tag earlier this week, but instead of writing him a ticket, he took the teen to a job interview with FedEx.
The teen, Kshawn Ballwin, also didn't have a driver's license. He told the officer he knew he wasn't supposed to drive, but he felt that the job opportunity was more important than anything else.
So the officer escorted him back home and then drove Ballwin to the interview himself.
"You're just in a community. You get to see what goes on out here, so you know you have a good understanding. And you know my background, I can relate to him," said Officer Roger Gemoules.
Ballwin now has a job and the officer says he feels like he is better connected to his community.
More National News Stories
-
Texas cancer center ousts 3 over Chinese data theft concerns
HOUSTON (AP) - A prominent cancer center in Houston says it has ousted three scientists whom federal authorities suggested are involved in Chinese efforts to steal American research.
Peter Pisters, the president of MD Anderson Cancer Center, told the Houston Chronicle that the National Institutes of Health could withhold funding if the center didn't act. MD Anderson received $148 million in NIH grants last year.
The three scientists haven't been identified. The newspaper reports they're Chinese.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
United Methodists edge toward breakup over LGBT policies
NEW YORK (AP) - There's at least one area of agreement among conservative, centrist and liberal leaders in the United Methodist Church: America's largest mainline Protestant denomination is on a path toward likely breakup over differences on same-sex marriage and ordination of LGBT pastors.
The differences have simmered for years, and came to a head in February at a conference in St. Louis where delegates voted 438-384 for a proposal called the Traditional Plan, which strengthens bans on LGBT-inclusive practices. A majority of U.S.-based delegates opposed that plan and favored LGBT-friendly options, but they were outvoted by U.S. conservatives teamed with most of the delegates from Methodist strongholds in Africa and the Philippines.
Many believe the vote will prompt an exodus from the church by liberal congregations that are already expressing their dissatisfaction over the move.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colorado boy scout uses old fire hoses to make hammocks for large cats
COLORADO (KXAN) — An eleven-year-old boy scout in Colorado has found a way to help big cats at a wild animal sanctuary.
Peyton Crawford collects old fire hoses from nearby fire departments and weaves hammocks for large animals.
He chose this project because he wanted his Eagle Scout project to be different.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats