‘I don’t think he’s breathing’: Ohio police officer helps deliver baby on the side of the road

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police officer Jonathan Ross was cool under pressure while he helped deliver a baby on the side of the road in Ohio on Wednesday morning.

The dad flagged Ross down on a road in Richmond Heights, telling him that mom was ready to deliver.

Ross can be seen on dash camera video from his patrol car. He leaned into the vehicle and can be heard calmly talking to the mom as he directs her to keep pushing. The baby isn’t crying at first.

“Is the baby breathing?”

“Push him out ‘cause I don’t think he’s breathing,” Ross says on the video.

“We need to try and push him all the way out so we can start CPR on him if he’s not breathing,” he said.

After a few minutes, the baby starts to cry.

“That’s what we wanna hear! He’s crying now!” Ross says.

“He’s got a lot of hair!” the mom says, sounding relieved.

Richmond Heights Fire Department paramedics assisted at the scene as well.

There was no word on what they new parents will name their baby boy.