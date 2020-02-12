Hundreds helping search for missing South Carolina 6-year-old last seen Monday

CAYCE, South Carolina (KXAN) — Over 250 officers and investigators in Cayce South Carolina are assisting with the search for 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik who was last seen Monday afternoon, CNN reports.

“We’re hoping for the best. We want to get Faye back home,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley said Tuesday morning. “So we’re not leaving any stone unturned. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some.”

Faye was last seen playing in her front yard after she got home from school.

“We’re not sure if she just walked off and is somewhere in the woods or at a neighbor’s house possibly in distress or fallen or something like that,” Antley said Tuesday evening. The FBI has also joined the search, Antley said.

According to Capt. Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, investigators are stopping cars going in and out of the neighborhood. Sometime after 3:45 p.m., her family realized she was missing.

Faye was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word “peace” on it, a flower print skirt and polka dot rain boots. She is lactose intolerant, has a speech impediment and has shoulder-length strawberry-blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated hotline at 803-205-4444.