How would a TikTok ban in the U.S. work?

FILE – This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app, according to reports and posts by Twitter users who said they were Amazon employees. The notice said employees must delete the app by Friday to keep access to Amazon email. Workers would still be allowed to use TikTok from an Amazon laptop browser. (AP Photo/File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Time could be ticking for TikTok in the U.S.

On Friday, Pres. Donald Trump told reporters that the hugely popular Chinese-owned social media video app could be blocked in the U.S. as soon as Saturday.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned from a trip to Florida.

The company’s ownership has recently raised intelligence and privacy concerns from U.S. officials, even though the company says it does not share user data with the Chinese government. The company’s operations are under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

As to whether or not Trump has the authority to ban a social media platform, the President says he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to make it happen.

“I have that authority,” he said.

But how would a ban work?

The BBC posits that some options could start by blocking and removing the app from the Apple and Google Play stores, making it impossible to download for new users.

The U.S. government could potentially add TikTok’s owner Bytedance to a list of foreign entities that the U.S. is forbidden to working with.

Meanwhile, existing users could be blocked from receiving notifications and updates would be stopped. Additionally, in order to wipe the app from users’ phones, Apple and Google could be forced to use technology that allows them to remotely wipe or prevent forbidden apps from opening.

A Saturday morning video from TikTok’s U.S. General Manager Vanessa Pappas, the company said, in part:

“We’re not planning on going anywhere. TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, their ideas and connect with people across different backgrounds. And we are so proud of all the various communities that call TikTok their home.”

The company also pointed to the number of employees it currently employs (1,500) and the number it plans to bring to the U.S. in the future (10,000).

A message to the TikTok community. pic.twitter.com/UD3TR2HfEf — TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 1, 2020

“We’re here for the long run and continue to share your voice here and let’s stand for TikTok.”

Meanwhile, users — and officials — took to Twitter with their reactions.

Does @realDonaldTrump want to ban #TikTok over privacy concerns and national security, or is it because the app is being used by young people to organize against him? — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) August 1, 2020

so now that tiktok is gettn banned what the hell are we gonna do now pic.twitter.com/8R8xXrnDOP — Tayé with a é (@everyoneh8taye) August 1, 2020

What am I supposed to do with my free time if tiktok gets banned 🥺 — lexxx👑 (@alleexxiiiisss) August 1, 2020

Vine coming out of the grave to save 2020 when Tiktok gets banned pic.twitter.com/Y41xNG1NrG — 🦋🌎⛈💕 (@Wuturrrr) August 1, 2020

They can keep TikTok, bring back Vine — Emprex B. 🖤🏳️‍🌈 (@TarotByBronx) August 1, 2020