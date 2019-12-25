How to stop the spread of foodborne illness during the holidays

(NBC NEWS) — If you’re making a delicious holiday meal for family this Christmas, a gift you don’t want to give them is foodborne illness.

Health experts have a few simple reminders to keep your family healthy and happy.

When preparing your holiday meal, remember to wash your hands frequently.

Use separate cutting boards, plates and utensils for uncooked and cooked meats to avoid cross contamination.

And be sure your meat is cooked to a safe temperature by using a food thermometer.

If you have a leftovers, refrigerate them within two hours of being served and chuck them after three or four days.