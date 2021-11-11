Do you know the official rules for flying the American flag? (Credit: ABC4)

(ABC4) – Every year on Nov. 11, we honor America’s veterans for their service to our country on Veterans Day. To mark the date, you may be wondering, “How do I fly the United States flag?”

Thankfully, the United States Code officially addresses the subject of how to fly the Stars and Stripes on days like Veterans Day.

Unlike Memorial Day, when Old Glory is flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon before being “raised briskly,” the American flag should be displayed at full-staff for the entirety of Veterans Day.

But do you know other flag rules of etiquette? Here is a look at general flag display guidelines courtesy of American Flagpole & Flag Co.

Flag etiquette

The American flag should only be displayed from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. If properly illuminated during the night hours, the flag may be displayed for 24 hours. When raising the flag, it should be done briskly. When lowering, it should be done ceremoniously. When displaying the flag against a wall, the union (the stars) should be in the top left corner. When displaying in a window, you should display the flag in the same way, keeping the stars in the upper left corner so as to be viewed by people on the street looking into the window. No flag or pennant should be placed above the U.S. flag except during church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea for personnel of the Navy. During that time, the church pennant may be flown above the flag. There are only a handful of times when the U.S. flag should be flown at half-staff: May 15: Peace Officers Memorial Day Memorial Day, when it is flown at half-staff until noon only July 27: Korean War Veterans Armistice Day September 11: Patriot Day December 7: Pearl Harbor Day By order of the president as a mark of respect for the death of a principal figure or others.

More flag etiquette can be found at American Flagpole.