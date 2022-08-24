AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Joe Biden announced plans Wednesday to cancel some student debt for millions of Americans.

Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year will be eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness under the president’s plan.

Those who receive Pell Grants, which are reserved for those with the most significant financial feed, are eligible for $20,000 in loan forgiveness.

The amount owed varies significantly across the country. Residents of California owe more than $141.8 billion in student loans, while Wyoming residents owe about $1.7 billion, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Residents of Washington, D.C. owe the most per person. About 17% of DC’s population owes student debt, and the average is about $54,945 per borrower.

Borrowers in Maryland and Georgia owe on average more than $40,000 each.

Meanwhile, student loan borrowers in North Dakota and Puerto Rico owe on average the least, about $28,604 in North Dakota and $28,242 in Puerto Rico.

In Texas, about 12.5% of the state’s population — 3.6 million people — owe student debt, at an average of $32,920 per borrower. Across the state, the total debt is more than $120 billion.

Of those with student debt in the state, 17% owe less than $5,000, while 20% owe between $20,000 and $40,000.

Meanwhile, 1.6% owe more than $200,000 in student loans.