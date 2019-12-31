How do fireworks work?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Around the world, fireworks are lighting up the night sky in celebration of the end of the decade and the beginning of the next. How fireworks work hasn’t changed in a few thousand years, but it has evolved and allowed us to create dazzling displays in the night sky.

The inside of a firework

The firework “package” is divided into several chambers, according to HowStuffWorks. The bottom chamber is filled with gunpowder and is attached to a fast-burning fuse. The upper chamber, called the Shell, is attached to a slow burning fuse and is filled with gunpowder and little pieces of metal called Stars.

Different metals create different colors when they burn. Steel creates a yellow glow, while copper can create a blue glow. The Stars are made using these different metals, so when the firework explodes, they create the color and the shape you see in the sky.

When both fuses are lit, the fast-burning fuse ignites the lower chamber, launching the Shell into the sky. When the Shell is high up in the air, the slow burning fuse ignites the gunpowder at the core of the shell. The Stars are then hurled, flaming, away from the blast of gunpowder. A firework is born.

Pyrotechnicians can create more advanced fireworks by changing how the Stars are arranged inside the Shell. They can even make more elaborate patterns by creating multiple chambers and using differently timed fuses that will set off the explosions at just the right time to create the needed design.

History of Fireworks

The first fireworks were created in China a little more than two thousand years ago. These fireworks resembled modern day firecrackers, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. Bamboo shoots were filled with a primitive form of gunpowder, and then tossed on a fire. Over the centuries, these early firecrackers became very popular and spread around the world.

In the 13th century, fireworks arrived in Europe. Here they were used in religious festivals and in public entertainment. At this time, colored fireworks gained popularity, although there are records that colored fireworks were used in China centuries before.

When colonists came to the New World, they brought their love of fireworks with them. They even launched fireworks to celebrate the first Independence Day in the United States.