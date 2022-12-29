AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 45 days have passed since the killing of four University of Idaho students, and the slaying remains unsolved.

Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves were stabbed in an off-campus home on Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho. Three of the victims shared the home, the fourth was staying overnight, according to police.

FILE – Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The four students now leave behind bright futures including 21-year-old Rathrdrum, Idaho native Kaylee Goncalves. She was set to graduate in December and planned to move to Austin, with one of her close friends in 2023. The friend, Jordyn Quesnell tells The New York Times, Goncalves had secured a position with a marketing firm in the capital city.

“We wanted that adventure,” Quesnell said. “I would be like, ‘Let’s go do this,’ and she’d be like, ‘Down!’”

People found a Facebook post from Goncalves in October where she was reportedly looking for a roommate in Austin.

“looking for A roommate to move in with me from February to June. I am coming from Idaho so I am not familiar with the area so open to living anywhere in the Austin area. I am a 21 year old girl with a really sweet 20 pound dog. If anyone is looking for a place from February to June in Austin let me know!,” the post reads.

Still the community of Moscow waits for answers in the investigation, as the killer remains on the loose. Police have yet to name any suspects or persons of interest publicly.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.