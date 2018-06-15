Honey Smacks cereal recalled after salmonella outbreak

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WATE) – Kellogg’s is recalling packages of its Honey Smacks cereal after a salmonella outbreak sickened at least 73 people in 31 states, including Tennessee.

The company is recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of the cereal with a “best if used by” date of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019. The 15.3 oz. boxes have a UPC code of 38000 39103 and the 23 oz. boxes have a UPC code#38000 14810.

The Centers for Disease Control says 73 people have been infected with salmonella so far, 24 of whom had to be hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. One case has been reported in Tennessee.

CDC says epidemiologic evidence shows Kellogg’s Honey Smacks is a likely source of the outbreak. If you have any of the cereal, even if some has been eaten without illness, throw the rest of it away and return it for a refund. For more information, visit the company’s website or call 1.800.962.1413.

If you store the cereal in a container without the packaging and don’t remember the brand or type, throw it away anyway. You should also thoroughly wash the container with warm, soapy water before using it again.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain and typically lasts four to seven days. In rare cases, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause severe illness and sometimes deadly infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The CDC says the investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.