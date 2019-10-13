Historic snowfall brings premature winter weather in North Dakota

BISMARCK, North Dakota (KXAN) — For the third time this week, residents of Bismarck, North Dakota are cleaning up after another round of snow hit the area.

The historic snowfall is sweeping across the central and eastern half of the state.

Some residents are feeling frustrated about the premature winter season, others are preparing for a long winter ahead.

“I had everything done to the concrete and I woke up this morning and it was almost like we hadn’t done anything,” said resident Mike Thompson.

In Bismarck, snow totals are not significant as they are in other areas, but wind and wet snow is making it difficult for drivers to get around.

“Halloween is going to be crazy,” said resident Hailey Aller. “The kids are going to be in snow pants and everything instead of Halloween costumes.”